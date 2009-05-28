Dashing Diva Gelife

Move over metallic, the latest in nail trends is gel. Dashing Diva, has introduced the latest in nail technology in the form of UV Gelife.

Perfect for anyone who opts for clear or very light pinkish colors, two coats of gel are applied, nails are dried under a UV lamp and voila! Shiny, glossy nails with little or no chipping.

UV Gelife is launching with three natural options: Clear, Cool Pink, and Warm Pink and the whole procedure takes about a half hour, and lasts for up to two weeks. Even better than a manicure that lasts two weeks? Unlike artificial nails, this procedure is said to be safe for nails as the gel contains calcium salt, allowing them to grow underneath and stay healthy.

UV Gelife Manicure $45. UV Gelife launches at all Dashing Diva nail locations.