Dascha Polanco Masterfully Matches Her Hot Pink Makeup and Power Suit

Netflix darling Orange is the New Black has delivered a plethora of gifts over six seasons, including a nationwide shift in perception of the LGBTQ community to some undoubtedly fierce makeup looks. And though the show’s impact reaches significantly further than surface-level beauty tricks, we can’t help but appreciate them when they come along.

Recently, actress Dascha Polanco (who plays Daya in the hit series) shared one such thing, and it comes in the form of monochromatic glory.

We don’t know about you, but we’re pretty sure the universe just shifted. Suddenly, everything is tinted pink, and we are not complaining.

Polanco’s fierce all-pink ensemble doesn’t stop at the waist, though—she actually coordinated her entire look by wearing a full hot pink power suit. At this point, we’re not sure whether the eye makeup complements the suit, or the suit complements the eye makeup.

At the end of the day, we must admit: we’re sold and look forward to trying this look in a variety of colors. Imagine how regal we’d look in an all-cobalt ensemble. Just saying.