Darphin Debuts Smoothing Body Scrub

Transport yourself to the world-renowned Darphin Institute in Paris, from the comfort of home (and without the costly airfare), with their new Nourishing Smoothing Body Scrub. Formulated to exfoliate, moisturize, and soothe, this non-irritating cleanser is a multi-sensory experience for a brighter, smoother body.

Without the harshness of a standard scrub, this unique formulation effectively exfoliates with cranberry extracts, bamboo particles, and silica powders, while also moisturizing with organic safflower oil, organic apricot oil, macadamia seed oil, barley, sandalwood and philodendron. Furthering the spa-like experience are essential oils of anti-bacterial thyme, refreshing and stimulating peppermint and eucalyptus, energizing and toning bergamot and lemon, and revitalizing and stimulating lavender.

Who doesn’t love at-home body treatments with spa-like results? Especially when you don’t have to leave your house.

Darphin nourishing smoothing body scrub, $60, at darphin.com