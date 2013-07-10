Help Fade Dark Spots and Scars With Rosehip Oil

Call us crazy, but when Australian stunner Miranda Kerr dishes out beauty secrets, we definitely take note. As it turns out, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and creator of Kora Organics is a huge fan of rosehip oil: She credits it for her glowy, gorgeous skin. The oil, which comes from seeds taken from a rose bush, is a natural source of skin smoothing fatty acids and vitamins that fight signs of aging. Plus, it’s also known to fade dark spots, scars, and stretch marks—all while giving your skin a healthy dose of hydration.
So if your skin needs some TLC from dark spots and scars, or if you just want to get a head start on fighting fine lines and wrinkles (after all, it’s best to start early), take a page out of Kerr’s beauty book and add rosehip oil to your routine! We’ve rounded up 10 must-try face and body products that contain the oil—not to mention tons of other ingredients that work with it to keep your skin smooth, healthy, and glowing.
More Skin Solutions From Beauty High:
Acne Scars and Dark Spots: What You Need to Know For Clear Skin
8 Dark Spot Correctors to Improve Your Skin
How to Get Rid of Pimples: Dermatologist Tips For Clear Skin
The ingredient Miranda Kerr swears by that can help fade dark spots, scars and more!
This non-greasy cream will moisturize, soften, and nourish the delicate skin on your lips. Its lightweight formula, floral scent, and easy to squeeze tube will make it one of your favorite lip conditioners.
Aesop Rosehip Seed Lip Cream, $13, aesop.com
Photo:
Aesop/Aesop
The best way to cut some time from your beauty routine? Use this serum-primer hybrid! As it moisturizes, it also preps your skin for makeup. Plus, it contains tons of good for you ingredients—14 essentials oils, 10 plant oils, and four vitamins—that’ll put you on the fast track to dewy, luminous skin.
Hourglass No 28 Primer Serum, $22, spacenk.com
Photo:
Space NK/Space NK
Treat your entire body to this super nourishing body oil. It’ll soften your skin, improve its texture and boost its radiance. Plus, 99 percent of the ingredients are natural, so you don’t have to worry about being exposed to scary chemicals.
Kora Organics by Miranda Kerr Luxurious Rosehip Body Oil, $64, net-a-porter.com
Photo:
Net-a-porter/Net-a-porter
Loved by beauty editors, makeup artists, and celebrities alike, this ultra-luxe face oil is completely worth the price tag. It's a blend of 11 essential oils, and a little bit goes a long way. Just a few drops will leave your skin dewy, hydrated and glowing.
RODIN Olio Lusso Luxury Face Oil, $150, barneys.com
Photo:
Barneys/Barneys
A few drops of this fast absorbing oil will help improve your skin’s texture. Use it solo before applying your other products or add it to your favorite moisturizer or mask for an extra boost of moisture.
Mario Badescu Rosehips Nourishing Oil, $20, mariobadescu.com
Photo:
Mario Badescu/Mario Badescu
This rich cream goes to work while you sleep, smoothing and stimulating your skin so that your complexion will look completely refreshed (and completely gorgeous) by morning.
Weleda Wild Rose Smoothing Night Cream, $25, drugstore.com
Photo:
Drugstore.com/Drugstore.com
This rich face cream will keep your complexion soft, smooth and radiant thanks to the combination of avocado oil, safflower oil, rosehip oil, and more moisture boosting and skin nourishing ingredients.
Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream, $42, sephora.com
Perfect for the girl on the go, this makes it easy to multitask your way to softer skin and a smoother shave. Gently cleanse your skin and prevent irritation, all with one (all natural!) body wash.
Lavanila Laboratories The Healthy Body Wash 2-in-1 Vanilla Grapefruit, $15, sephora.com
For silky, soft skin, slather on this fragrant lotion. Your skin will soak up superstar ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, aloe vera, rosehip seed oils, and more. Hint: It’s especially good for dry, rough areas like your feet, so apply generously!
Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter Body Lotion, $22, sephora.com
The combination of rosehip oil, extracts of rose petal, and avocado oil works all day to soothe dry, red or sensitive skin. It's perfect for when your skin needs an extra dose of post-vacation TLC.
Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, $43, drhauschka.com