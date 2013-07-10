Help Fade Dark Spots and Scars With Rosehip Oil

Call us crazy, but when Australian stunner Miranda Kerr dishes out beauty secrets, we definitely take note. As it turns out, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and creator of Kora Organics is a huge fan of rosehip oil: She credits it for her glowy, gorgeous skin. The oil, which comes from seeds taken from a rose bush, is a natural source of skin smoothing fatty acids and vitamins that fight signs of aging. Plus, it’s also known to fade dark spots, scars, and stretch marks—all while giving your skin a healthy dose of hydration.

So if your skin needs some TLC from dark spots and scars, or if you just want to get a head start on fighting fine lines and wrinkles (after all, it’s best to start early), take a page out of Kerr’s beauty book and add rosehip oil to your routine! We’ve rounded up 10 must-try face and body products that contain the oil—not to mention tons of other ingredients that work with it to keep your skin smooth, healthy, and glowing.

