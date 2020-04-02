Stunning Blonde Hair and Dark Roots Inspo, Because Salon Withdrawal is Real

Now that it’s been weeks since you’ve been able to hit the salon, you might be feeling a little withdraw. (And don’t even get me started on nails.) Even we’re not going anywhere, watching our color fade and our roots grow in right before our eyes can be a little painful. If you’re blonde though, dark roots can look cool as hell and add edge to your overall look We rounded up some of the best dark roots and blonde hair photos to make you feel a little better about your regrowth. And hey, you might even love the results.

These celebrities have access to the best glam squads in the world, with a colorist on speed dial. But they still rock dark roots because it just looks cool. Plus, they don’t need to sit in a salon chair for hours. Shadow roots, when a colorist leaves the roots untouched and blends the color with the rest of the hair, is a more low-maintenance way to try blonde hair. The upkeep is way less time-consuming and the finished product looks a lot more natural.

While you’re home wishing you could hit up your colorist, take inspiration from Dua Lipa, Magot Robbie and Kim Kardashian and just let those roots live. This is the time to baby your hair so pop on a hair mask and let its strengthening and hydrating properties repair your blonde hair so when it’s time to go out, you’re ready.

Dua Lipa

The pop star’s two-toned hair has that early-2000s trend going and when her roots grow in, it just adds to the look.