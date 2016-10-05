Was the Bleach Worth It? 10 Before-and-After Shots of Stars Who Went Platinum

Summer Sixteen was truly the summer of platinum blonde. Though the start of warmer temperatures often triggers within staggering numbers of us the temptation to head straight for the nearest salon for a lighter hue, this summer (and end of spring) saw greater numbers of celebs (and mere mortals) going white-blonde than ever before.

We don’t blame them: There’s a certain sense of purpose in striding into the salon to go from darker to light, and it must be extra fun to go from super-dark to almost-white —looking at you, Kylie Jenner and Rooney Mara—in one sitting. Or, you know, two or three, because sometimes one round of bleach isn’t enough to get the perfectly toned shade of platinum.

By the way, this trend doesn’t seem to be budging, though the thermometer is currently taking a dip. Judging by September, in which four major celebs hit the bleach, the siren song of platinum won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

But was all that bleach worth it? You be the judge. From Taylor Swift, who went platinum for about a minute earlier this year, to Kristen Stewart two weeks ago, getting just under the wire before fall fell, here are 10 celebrities who lightened up this summer.

1. Kristen Stewart, September

Photo: Wenn; Getty

2. Sarah Hyland, September

Photo: Wenn; Getty

3. Emily Blunt, September

Photo: Getty

4. Kylie Jenner, September

Photo: Getty

5. Kate Mara, August

Photo: Wenn; Getty

6. Ashley Olsen, August

Photo: Getty

7. Sophie Turner, August

Photo: Wenn; Getty

8. Rooney Mara, June

Photo: Instagram; Wenn

9. Emma Stone, May

Photo: Wenn; Instagram

10. Taylor Swift, April