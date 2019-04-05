11 Dark and Clean Nail Polish Colors for Anyone With a Moody Spring Aesthetic

Scroll To See More Images

By now, you’ve probably been inundated with an endless stream of articles, round-ups, and Instagram “experts” telling you that it’s mandatory to start wearing bright colors instead of, for example, dark nail polish colors for spring. Whenever the weather warms up, we routinely accept this assumption as one of those unwritten, but totally necessary rules. Personally, I think it’s all sort of ridiculous. Wear what you want; especially when it comes to your beauty routine.

I’m particularly rebellious when it comes to my nail color because it’s the one part of my look I’m never too lazy to switch up. Colors are rarely in short supply, which means I never get bored and actually have a little fun painting them on myself. It’s work, but not too much work, like struggling to put on a fake eyelash (the bane of my existence). If like me, you’re ready to break a beauty rule or two, I recommend starting with any of these dark polishes.

Not only are they tailor-made for a moody spring aesthetic, but they’re also all from reputable clean brands. That means they’re made with the all-too-common nasties (formaldehyde, toluene, camphor, etc.) and won’t chip or dry out your nail beds. It’s always the right time to try something new.

Base Coat ‘Ali’

A rich wine red for when you want to feel bold.

$20 at Base Coat Nail Salon

Butter London Cosmo Glazen Peel-Off Glitter Nail Lacquer

A vibrant glitter you can easily remove at the end of the day.

$12 at Butter London

Cote No. 77

A creamy midnight blue.

$18 at Cote Shop

ella + mila ‘Date Night’

A dark and sultry purple for your next night out.

$10.50 at ella + mila

Flora 1761 Aralia Leaf

A lush emerald with a hint of sparkle.

$16 at Flora 1761

Gabriel Cosmetics ‘Lagoon’

The richest dark blue with a glossy finish.

$8.50 at Gabriel Cosmetics

JINsoon Auspicious

A gray that doesn’t look too washed out.

$18 at JINsoon

Priti NYC ‘Dream Weaver’

A gorgeous forest green you can see from feet away.

$15 at Priti NYC

Smith & Cult ‘Dirty Baby’

This charcoal glitter isn’t for the faint of heart.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Tenoverten ‘Commerce’

The most perfect midnight blue.

$18 at Tenoverten

Zoya ‘Evette’

A soft-looking grape with pink undertones.

$10 at Zoya