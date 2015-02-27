Dark Lipsticks That Will Create a Bold Look in a Single Swipe

Scroll To See More Images

Forget 5-minute makeup routines—a complete look can be accomplished in one single swipe with dark lipstick shades. While you don’t have to completely vamp it out with a black hue, temporarily trading in your nude or red lipstick for something a little bit more rich and dark in pigment is a relatively foolproof and, yes, quick way to test out a trend that has no departure in sight and finish your makeup without the help of sidekick products. We rounded up a few shades that will have you second guessing all those years you spent with your pale pink lipstick.

When a matte or shiny finish isn’t exactly for you, well, you try out velvet. Alima Pure—a pure mineral makeup line that prides itself on producing and selling products that are free of preservatives and harsh chemicals—sells a deep, Merlot-like shade in their wide range of velvet-finished lipsticks. We’ll take a glass filled with a couple of those wine-hued tubes, please.

(Where to Buy: Velvet Lipstick in Beatrice, $26, alimapure.com)

Easier to wear than a tube of black lipstick, this intensely dark purple shade by Lipstick Queen is of royal status. At $40, this blackberry-hued product isn’t one of those nonchalant drugstore buys. Our suggestion? Because it’s such an investment, you might want to make sure you’re cool with the vampy trend before shelling out all the cash. If you’re into it, pick it up, try it out, and you’ll be a Lorde lookalike in no time.

(Where to Buy: Lipstick Queen Bête Noire Lipstick in Possessed Intense, $40, nordstrom.com)

Less daunting in terms of color and WAY less intimidating when it comes to your wallet, this matte cranberry color from e.l.f. Cosmetics is a keeper. It winds up like an eyeliner pencil and deposits color at a fine, thin tip for intense precision—just like a lip liner would. It’s staying power is worth noting as well, as this color doesn’t feel the need to evaporate from your lips (or transfer to everything you consume) like many other lip products do.

(Where to Buy: e.l.f Studio Matte Lip Color, $3, eyeslipsface.com)

If there was a lipstick that would really create a bold look in a single swipe without the help of eyeshadow or really, anything else at all, this would be it. Used backstage at Marchesa’s Fall/Winter 2015 runway show, this product deposits a deep wine hue that holds a slight red tint onto your lips. It’s not matte, but applies with a manageable, creamy sheen.

(Where to Buy: Revlon Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick in Black Cherry, $6, drugstore.com)

Because this stain applies sheer, it gives you more room to add color and texture to your eye makeup. Then again, you could go for both an enticing and striking eye and lip look, just make sure you use complimentary shades that won’t clash. Formulated with shea butter, jojoba, olive, babassu oils, as well as the brand’s Maxi-Lip concoction, this product will condition and moisturize your lips while making them appear a little fuller. That’s one way to do it without lip liner!

(Where to Buy: Urban Decay Sheer Revolution Lipstick in Sheer Rapture, $22, urbandecay.com)

Let the neutrals of the dark lipstick realm—chocolatey reds and browns, that is—replace your beloved nude lipstick. This tube has a semi-matte finish, giving you the best of both worlds in a shade that won’t be missed. Tip: don’t go overboard with the bronzer when you’re picking up this buy, but instead, blend in the tiniest bit or a subtle blush on the apples of your cheek.

(Where to Buy: MAC Lipstick in Photo, $16, nordstrom.com)

