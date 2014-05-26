How to Pull Off Dark Lipstick During Summer

Beauty rules were made to be broken, which is why we’re fierce proponents of wearing dark lip colors even when hot weather hits. What better way to make a statement than with a bold berry lip worn “out of season” in a sea of sheer pinks and poppy reds?

Freida Pinto, Hilary Duff, and Lea Seydoux have the right idea—in the past few weeks, they’ve all stepped out wearing deep colors traditionally reserved for autumn and winter, and made them work for the current season.

All three stars sported completely different shades: Frieda opted for a bright pinkish berry hue while Hilary’s choice leans more purple and Lea’s a true brick red. What these looks do have in common is that the sultry lip colors are worn with fresh skin and low-key, minimal eye makeup framed by clean, well-groomed brows, which is the key to making your dark lipstick of choice work for summer.

Always use a lip brush when working with such pigmented shades, and leave the matte lipsticks in the back of the drawer in favor of a sheer or moisturizing formula, like the super-nourishing, comfortable Votre Vu French Kiss Moisture Riche Lipstick in Margaux ($23, votrevu.com). Just looking to dip a toe into the trend for now? Try a tinted balm like Bite Beauty Lush Lip Tint in Blackcurrant ($24, sephora.com) for a touch of color without the intimidation (or commitment) factor.

