We Asked: “How Can I Spice Up My Dark Hair Color?”

In our Q&A series, beauty experts address your most bewildering issues. Have a beauty-related quandary of your own? Submit your question in the comments below or via Twitter.

Q: What can I do to spice up my dark brown hair?

A: “For a lot of women who have naturally very dark hair, choosing what to do to change their look is a hard one,” says Ian Michael Black, Aveda global artistic director for hair color. “They want to see something new with their hair color but don’t want to go blonde or have a strong grow out from their new shade.”

Black says, “A great way to enhance very dark hair is to start to add pieces of a much warmer shade. Reds, coppers or violets can be chosen, depending on the person’s skin tone. These shades can be soft or very intense depending on the wanted outcome.” Black adds that keeping your new highlights on the darker side means having a less noticeable line when hair begins to grow out, so stick to colors that are no more that three shades lighter.

“If you are feeling more adventurous but are hesitant how it will look against your skin tone, the ‘sombré’ (soft ombré) trend may just be the thing for you. Lightening the ends of your hair is a great way to play around with color, without the worry of having to grow it out. Because you are just working through the ends, you can go much stronger and bolder with your color choice. Also, if the new color is kept all below chin level, it will not affect how your skin tone looks with your new hair color.”

Black adds that the most important thing to keep in mind when coloring your hair is your skin tone, so work with your colorist to find a shade that flatters you most.

Read more: The Best Semi-Permanent Hair Colors