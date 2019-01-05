Jewel-Toned Eyeshadow is the Must-Have Missing From Your Winter Makeup Routine

Scroll To See More Images

Every season, there’s a new, hot makeup trend taking over our Instagram feeds. Whether Queen Bey sported it first or it was spotted on a high fashion runway, we’ve at least thought about recreating it, regardless of our skill level. But when it comes to dark eyeshadow makeup during the winter season, there’s one recurring look we always swoon over: jewel tones.

If you’re more of a classic minimalist, sporting a gilded topaz shadow is easy as pie and if you’re looking to make a bolder statement, a bright and glitzy emerald lid is totally up your alley. And the best part of all, these shadows look great on every skin tone and compliment every eye color.

From ruby red to sapphire blue, there’s a range of warm shades to choose from that add a touch of sophistication to any look. And we’ve got the most noteworthy options below. Take your pick!

Urban Decay Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette

From glittery jewel tones to necessary nudes, you can create endless looks with this 21-shadow palette.

$49 at Urban Decay

Natasha Denona Mini Lila Eyeshadow Palette

Plum, violet and gold make this mini palette perfect for creating a quick smokey eye on-the-go.

$25 at Sephora

Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow in Glamethyst 88

This limited-edition glitter shadow is rich in pigment and sparkle.

$28 at Neiman Marcus

NYX Rebel With A Cause Shadow Palette

For days when you can’t make up your mind, this mix of matte and metallic shades will be a main-stay in your makeup kit.

$25 at NYX Cosmetics

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil in Golden Quartz

Draw a line or fill in your whole lid with this gilded shadow pencil.

$27 at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow in Star Cobalt

Sporting blue lids doesn’t have to be scary. Adding pops of this cobalt shade will add a bit of edge to any look.

$12 at Ulta

Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot in Fire Dancer

This ruby paint shadow has 80 percent pure pearl pigments so expect a ton of sparkle and sheen.

$22 at Sephora

RMS Beauty Eye Polish in Seduce

For just a flush of color, this topaz eye gloss is semi-sheer with major gloss.

$28 at RMS Beauty

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Precious Stones Collection in Emerald

Emerald shadows don’t get much better than this 9-shade palette. From glitter to matte and dark to light, you’ve got every shade of green imaginable in this buy.

$27 at Sephora

e.l.f. Cosmetics Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow in Molten Bronze

Bronze meets topaz in this budget-friendly liquid shadow.

$4 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics Pigment in Rose

This ruby pigment is packed with bold color with a frosty finish.

$22 at MAC Cosmetics

L’Oreal Paris Colour Rice Monos Eyeshadow in Grand Bleu

If you’re experimenting with the color and not sure where to start, this drugstore true-blue shadow is a good start.

$6 at CVS