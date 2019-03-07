StyleCaster
20 Runway-Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Aren’t a Basic Smoky Eye

Photo: ImaxTree.

Dark eyeshadow is sadly the most under-used product in my makeup stash. I wouldn’t say it’s collecting dust under a pile of lip glosses and eyeliners, but I’m definitely not wearing it everyday. Truth be told, I’m not even wearing it every month. Besides the fact that applying eyeshadow is still a struggle that’s easier to avoid, dark eyeshadow looks just don’t get me excited like they used to either. And I think I know why.

Back in the day when I was still trying to figure out how foundation worked, the smoky eye was a look everybody and their Mama had to try. It’s as classic as red lipstick or the little black dress, but sultrier and perhaps a bit more grown up. And while I doubt it will ever go out of style, my previous obsession with doing it right eventually drove me to boredom. A smoky eye every single day? I didn’t have the patience, time or an exciting enough schedule for it. Eyeliner felt more my speed.

Admittedly, now that I’m older and more comfortable in my makeup skills, I know the dark eyeshadow gamut doesn’t begin and end with all things bold and black. If the runway is any indication, there are so many ways to go beyond a basic smokey eye and still maintain a casual vibe. And of course, there’s moments in which you want to be absolutely extra too. So consider all bases covered as you peruse 20 high-fashion looks I’m bookmarking as inspo to get back in the game and do it my way.

dark eyeshadow 1 1 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Sheer out a basic smoky eye when you want to go more casual than sultry.

dark eyeshadow 2 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Royal blue is one of many colors that pop on darker skin. So much so, you can probably skip the mascara when wearing it.

dark eyeshadow 3 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

If you’re attached to your classic smoky eye, a simple color switch (to brown perhaps) is the quickest and easiest way to step outside the box.

dark eyeshadow 4 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Glitter on the lower lash line is another way to elevate a smoky eye with texture.

dark eyeshadow 5 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Color-blocked purple lids are perfect compliment to black under-liner.

dark eyeshadow 6 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

A hint of shimmery maroon in the inner corners and silver along the lower lash line adds dimension to a dark eyeshadow moment.

dark eyeshadow 7 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Remember you don’t have to go super dark either. A sheer wash of bronze or rust shadow looks just as bold, especially against light eyes.

dark eyeshadow 8 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Negative space eyeshadow in a darker shade is the basically the minimalist’s version of the smoky eye.

dark eyeshadow 9 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Okay, so we had to include at least one smoky eye!

dark eyeshadow 10 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Emerald is one of our favorite colors for bringing out hazel eyes.

dark eyeshadow 11 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Gray glitter is the makeup version of a disco ball.

dark eyeshadow 12 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Blend out shadow into a triangle shape to create a high-fashion version of the classic cat eye.

dark eyeshadow 13 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Line the eyes in a darker shadow and cover the lids in a lighter one when you want to get adventurous.

dark eyeshadow 14 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Cobalt glitter shadow for the win.

dark eyeshadow 15 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

A simple swipe of color on the lower lash line is minimalist-approved.

dark eyeshadow 16 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

No matter what color you wear on your lids, remember that a white or beige liner on the lash line will also deliver the illusion of wider, more awake-looking eyes.

dark eyeshadow 18 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Bordeaux shadow is the best way to match your glass of wine at happy hour.

dark eyeshadow 17 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

What isn’t there to love about the extended lines in this magenta look?

dark eyeshadow 19 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

Lavender shadow is the best way to get ready for spring.

dark eyeshadow 20 20 Runway Approved Dark Eyeshadow Looks That Arent a Basic Smoky Eye

Shutterstock.

This edgy take on the cat eye is just what our boring routine needs.

