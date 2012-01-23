Dare We Say It – Lindsay Lohan Looks… Great?!

New year, new look is the ever-popular mantra for January—and it looks like La Lohan takes it quite seriously.

In lieu of the numerous perp walks she’s known for taking as of late, the temporarily out-of-work actress recently walked the red carpet at a couple of events in L.A. looking better than ever.

Her flaxen strands? Perfectly in place. Her brows? Gorgeously groomed. Her eyeliner? Applied with expert precision. Her cheeks? Ever-so-lightly flushed. Her faux tan? For the first time ever—not overdone! Seriously, we could go on and on…

Two thumbs up from us—way up in fact. Aren’t you (finally!) proud of her?