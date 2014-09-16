Beauty Buzz: Danielle Brooks of OITNB Spills Beauty Secrets, Fitness Hacks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Danielle Brooks, one of StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorker’s, spills some of her best beauty secrets that she’s learned on set of “Orange is the New Black.” [StyleCaster]

2. 8 fitness hacks that you can do in the comfort of your own home – so you really have no excuses. [Daily Makeover]

3. Learn how to recreate Kylie Jenner’s mod makeup look from her recent shoot with Byrdie. [Byrdie]

4. Not sure what to do with your hair while you workout? You of course still want it to look chic, but don’t want it to get in your way. Cute answer, this way… [The Beauty Department]

5. Learn how to get the “inside out” braid straight off of the Mara Hoffman runway. [Popsugar Beauty]