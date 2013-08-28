Blogger Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What on Her Weekend Beauty Essentials

With the last weekend of summer coming at us full steam ahead, it’s now or never to squeeze in some valuable weekend time. We may need sweaters and boots soon, but we’re still holding on to our wedges and beach waves. Labor Day weekend is sure to be stacked with sand, barbecues and coral lipstick, and we’re savoring the summer for as long as we can before switching over to deep wine lipstick and plaid button-downs.

No one quite knows how to soak up the summer more than the stylish ladies who split their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons. On that note, we caught up with Danielle Bernstein of the blog We Wore What, known for her irreverent love of overalls and sunglasses, plus her killer balayage highlights. Take a peek at the video below for Danielle’s take on packing, summer weekends and the beauty products she needs to take with her wherever she goes.

Video by Alissa Huff

Image via We Wore What

