The Drugstore Beauty Products Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Would Actually Buy

It’s always a good day when you find a new holy grail beauty product that doesn’t break the bank. From hairsprays to mascaras to eye creams, there are dozens of products we use daily between makeup, hair and skin and it can get pricey, really fast.

So we are thankful when makeup gurus like Daniel Martin, the man responsible for the Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding look, share their favorite budget-friendly buys we can snag at the drugstore. Not that you didn’t know already, but yes, quality cosmetics don’t have to come from luxury department stores.

In an interview with InStyle, Martin delved into a shortlist of the products he would actually co-sign. And though his most famous client is known for royal-friendly neutral tones, we’re happy to see that her MUA prefers ample color, especially during the winter season when most of us are gravitating toward dark, vampy looks.

To start, any solid makeup collection should include a one-stop shop palette. There’s no need to juggle various compacts to contour and highlight when you can buy something that allows you to shape out eyes and cheeks and take your look from day-to-night in a cinch.

Next, whether you’re sporting a barely-there makeup look or a full face of glam, Martin says lashes are the best way to look done without even trying since they “add pop to the eyes to make them appear bigger.” And Ardell Professional Wispie Lashes for $5 a set is a steal you can’t beat for nearly perfect flutter.

Multiple-shade palettes are also a must when you’re looking to stay under a modest price point. For that reason, Martin recommends the Maybelline New York Lemonade Craze Eyeshadow Palette, whose colors are versatile enough create anythingfrom a soft sweep of bronze to a blown-out smoky eye.

And before applying any makeup, spritzing on a primer will ensure it stays on throughout the day. Martin prefers JOAH’s Glow Activator Radiance Primer: Gold for the extra hydration and glow it gives to your complexion.

And to top off your look, a poppy lip always does the trick. Martin opts for the NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Vintage to dab on lips and cheeks for a pretty flushed color.

