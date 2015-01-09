Dandruff Shampoos For Color-Treated Hair

Colored hair care gets super complicated when you have to choose between actually caring for your hair versus caring for your color– the two are often cruelly at odds. Moisturizing your strands is a team effort but what do you do when your scalp is basically turning to dust and you can’t help scratching all day so your hair and shoulders look like the insides of a snow globe? Help is available if you search it out. Luckily for you, we’ve already found a handful of dandruff shampoos with the right stuff to fight the seasonal battle against flakes and also be gentle on color or chemical treatments.
Aveeno has always been a great drugstore staple for natural haircare, with their devotion to oats as a main soothing ingredient. Their Nourish and Control Dandruff Shampoo is no different, working to restore your scalp health overall and thus, leave you flake-free for less than the price of a movie ticket.
(Aveeno Nourish and Control Dandruff Shampoo, $5.99 at Drugstore.com)
Matrix' Biolage line has always been a gentler and more natural alternative to the salon brand. It uses Pyrithione Zine for dandruff fighting as well as a Bio Cushion Complex to cleanse and protect your hair.
(Matrix Biolage Scalptherapie Anti Dandruff Shampoo, $15 at Folica.com)
(Matrix Biolage Scalptherapie Antidandruff Shampoo, $15.99 at Amazon.com)
Another celebrated natural hair care line, Jason's Dandruff Relief Shampoo uses 2.0% Sulfur and Salicylic Acid to eradicate flakes. Its gentle plant botanical formula targets dandruff by controlling scalp dermatitis and mild psoriasis. Rosemary, Olive and Jojoba oils soothe and moisturize as your scalp is being taken care of.
(Jason Dandruff Relief Shampoo, $10.87 at Jason)
Mane'n Tail has always been a gentle formula for soft shiny hair, and their anti-dandruff shampoo is no different. Using the typical 1% Pyrithione Zinc, along with olive oil to fortify hair, this formula is as effective as others with the same active ingredient but with a gentler formula that is totally cool for color-treated strands.
(Mane'n Tail Daily Control Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $5.99 at Harmon Face Values)
This brand uses 1% Zinc Omadine and 0.525% Coal Tar to sooth your scalp as well as a laundry list of active plant concentrates to prevent growth of bacteria that would further aggravate your scalp. Let the plants soothe your itchy scalp and rest easy knowing that plants make great scalp normalizers while being way too weak to damage your color or keratin treatments.
(Philip B. Anti-Flake Relief Shampoo 7.4 fl oz, $35.00 at Philip B)
For particularly harrowing cases, Phyto Phythéol Intense Anti-Dandruff Treatment Shampoo is the one to do the job. As part of Phyto's natural plant-based hair care line, this little bottle means business for immediate flake eradication. As part of its scalp treatment line, the Phythéol Intense (key word here) treatment is meant to be used 2-4 times a week as needed. Salicylic acid and willow extract are your scalp-scrubbers and purifiers and an anti-dandruff complex keeps flakes and itching at bay.
(Phyto Phythéol Intense Anti-Dandruff Treatment Shampoo, $24.00 at Sephora)
As part of their African Black Soap line, Shea Moisture's "deep cleansing" shampoo is perfectly formulated with natural ingredients (always sans sulfates) that are gentle but effective on hair. In this case, African Black Soap is a star purifyer that helps regulate sebum production, plantain enzyme calms irritation, tea tree oil removes extra buildup, and willow bark extract exfoliates and detoxifies your scalp. Harsh chemicals never have to touch your head, leaving your color job intact.
(Shea Moisture Deep Cleansing Shampoo, $10.99 at Shea Moisture)