These Damage-Reducing Hair Straighteners Are a Godsend For The Flat Iron Obsessed

Achieving the sleek, straight-hair look that cascades with ample shine and touts a frizz-free finish is one of the most versatile ‘do’s abound. Unfortunately, if you’re one of the millions addicted to their flat iron (we aren’t judging), you’re probably well aware that this love affair doesn’t come without repercussions. Heat styling tools are known for their damage-inducing side effects, and flat irons tend to be even worse than curling irons and blow dryers when it comes to breakage. If you’re looking for a damage-reducing flat iron to help you maintain your signature, shiny strands without ruining your hair’s health, you’re in luck. There’s a new wave of next-generation hair straightening tools hitting the haircare scene that promise to deliver the same linear locks as the old-fashioned heat tools you grew up with, all the while posing much less of a risk for compromising overall hair health in the process.

You see, back in the day most affordable flat irons (and even most prestige models) came equipped with metal plates, which are basically synonymous with fractured strands and endless split ends. Now days, hair technology has advanced, and ceramic plates that reduce the risk of damage are more commonplace and surprisingly not as expensive as you’d think. Ceramic plates reduce breakage because they’re able to promote an even distribution of heat, preventing the dreaded, hair-burning “hot spots” from marring your mane. Then, there are some serious next-level tools out there with advanced features capable of infusing your strands with bursts of hydration by emitting vapor and even infusing hydrating oil treatments directly into your hair while you style it. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite damage-reducing flat irons that will offer damage-free locks, even on compromised, fine, and dry hair.

1. HAI Gold Convertible Professional Flat Iron

This damage-reducing flat iron is designed to release negative ions as you work it through your locks to infuse moisture to your stands and therefore avoid snagging and breakage. This technology also gives your strands a lustrous shine and minimizes frizz. It also helps defend against damage with even temperature levels and an adjustable control to help you customize the level of heat.

2. LumaBella Keratin Touch Series Flat Iron

Keratin is a protein commonly used to repair breakage and split ends after excessive heat styling damage or using bleach to color hair. This innovative hair tool is designed with ceramic plates infused with keratin micro-conditioners which penetrate into your strands as you style to prevent further breakage and hydrate dry tresses. It’s also equipped with a smart heat sensor technology that effectively detects excessive heat that can lead to kinks and split ends.

3. Agave Vapor Flat Iron

This advanced, NanoIonic™ iron offers defense against damage in a couple of different ways. First, its plates are designed with to emit infrared heat technology which presents less potential for split ends and breakage, while also giving the hair a sleek, frizz-free finish. Second, this flat iron actually infuses the hair with steamy vapor (containing ultra-hydrating Agave extracts) to instill a surge of moisture while you style and to counteract the damaging-potential from the heat. You can see the oil being dispensed as you use it — the oil attached oil cartridge evenly deposit the treatment into strands, so you know it’s not a wacky gimmick.

