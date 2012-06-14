Jordana Brewster of “Dallas” Dishes About Her Beauty Routine

For anyone who’s been spending more time at the beauty counter than in the pop culture world lately, last night was the premiere of the revival of Dallas on TNT. With a hint of heritage, gorgeous cowboys (read: Jesse Metcalfe from John Tucker Must Die) and new “It” girls to envy, the show boasts a recipe for success. Among the new leading ladies is Jordana Brewster who plays Elena Ramos, a woman caught up in a messy love triangle. Recently, Jordana shared her beauty secrets on and off camera with T Magazine, and for an actress, she has a surprisingly down-to-earth beauty routine.

Elena’s character is constantly thrown into varying situations and the ability to go from a field to an office within a matter of minutes can’t be undervalued. For Elena’s beauty, the foundation used on set is Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation to give the skin a nice glow, and a few false eyelashes were thrown in for good measure. Her hair leans more towards the bohemian side with a nod to the Texas feel of the show, with loose curls and leather-braided accents.

While off camera, Jordana keeps her beauty regimen super simple. Her go-to products are Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat for under her eyes, Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara, and Chanel Rouge Coco Shine for lips. To keep her hair looking so lustrous, she uses Moroccan Oil (our favorite, too). Growing up, her mother was a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model from Brazil, so Jordana was raised with a very healthy, active lifestyle. The tips from her mother that she can’t live without are washing her face and removing eye makeup before bed, not touching her face (because of all the germs) and exercising about five times a week. No wonder this girl looks so great on the ranch!

