This Underrated K-Beauty Brand’s Age-Erasing Products Are an Amazon Hidden Gem

As we all learn more and more about the power of Korean beauty, buzzy brands will enter the scene that make us wonder how we lived without them. d’Alba Piedmont was that for me, specifically the brand’s White Truffle skincare line. I thought I knew a lot about K-beauty but there continues to be more to learn and more products to try. When I heard the brand sold seven million bottles (!) of its white truffle-infused serum in South Korea, I knew I needed it on my skin — STAT.

But first, I did my research. “d’Alba” means “dawn” in Italian. Why an Italian name for a Korean brand? Well, the brand’s white truffles are grown in the Italian province of Piedmont Alba. It works with a professional white truffle extraction organization to ensure the safest extraction process. Due to Piedmont law, d’Alba is only allowed to extract them from September through January, making the ingredient all the more special.

But why white truffles at all? The powerhouse ingredient delivers ample minerals and nutrients to the skin, such as anti-aging peptides, essential fatty acids, B vitamins and vitamin C. These help repair the skin and prevent hyperpigmentation, brightening the complexion and smoothing rough texture. That’s more than enough reason for me.

As someone with sensitive skin, I love that all d’Alba products have completed clinical hypoallergenic trials and are tested by dermatologists. Many are fragrance-free and all are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and paraben-free. Each product is especially great for aging skin with additional line-reducing and skin-plumping ingredients.

Below are seven products from the White Truffle line I think you’re going to want to try. And with nothing over $54 and all available on Amazon Prime, it’s basically a no-brainer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. d’Alba Piedmont is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

White Truffle Eco Moisturizing Cream

This moisturizing ampoule balm is your go-to daily cream for aging skin. The formula contains 53 percent lotus plant extract, along with shea butter, glycerin and macadamia seed oil, to hydrate and plump the skin. All these vitamins and nutrients also increase overall skin health.

White Truffle Vital Spray Serum

This luxe blend of Italian white truffle and natural red oils (rosehip oil, red rose oil and scented geranium oil) energizes fatigued skin and leaves it glowing — with no residue or oils left behind. The multifunctional serum moisturizes the driest of skin, protects it from environmental stressors and improves elasticity at the same time. Spray it onto your face whenever your skin needs a pick-me-up.

White Truffle First Spray Serum

A whopping seven million bottles of this white truffle-infused serum have been sold in South Korea. Fans swear by its hydrating and anti-aging benefits, with its nourishing avocado oil, sunflower seed oil and Chica seed extract. Apply it to your skin throughout the day — before, during and after makeup — for a boost of nutrients.

White Truffle Double Layer Revitalizing Serum

d’Alba’s vegan serum is a best-seller in South Korea — and for good reason. This 2-for-1 product both hydrates skin and increases its vitality. White truffle infused with tocopherol works to increase the elasticity of the skin, while Okra extract and hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid lock in hydration. Finally, 10 types of plant-based organic ingredients leave skin looking glowy and healthy.

White Truffle Intensive Vitamin B Ampoule

This luxe cream hydrates dry and aging skin on contact, while quickly absorbing into the skin. In addition to white truffle, it contains caviar extract and its organic nutrients. Inositol promotes hydration and soothes breakouts, while panthenol enhances skin vitality, reducing the appearance of fine lines.

White Truffle Anti-Wrinkle Cream

d’Alba’s signature cream is the multifunctional daily product you need in your anti-aging routine. In addition to white truffle, this fragrance-free cream contains niacinamide, glycerin and a peptide complex to brighten, hydrate and plump skin without irritation. Apply it all over the face, concentrating on areas that are more prone to lines and wrinkles, such as the forehead, under eyes, chin and neck.

White Truffle Prestige Watery Oil

The water-like texture of this year-round face oil feels ultra-lightweight but leaves behind a healthy-looking glow. It’s packed with powerhouse ingredients such as Matricaria and lavender extracts, as well as 13 plant-derived ones including Bixa Orellana seed oil, sunflower seed oil and bean oil. They work together to hydrate skin while restoring texture and elasticity.