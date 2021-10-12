Dakota Johnson’s Trick For Fuller, More Voluminous-Looking Hair Is Shockingly Simple

Scroll To See More Images

If I were to make a list of cool girls who I wish I could be, Dakota Johnson would top that list (and Lizzo would be a close second). Everything she does—lying to the world about loving limes, calling Ellen out while on her show, rocking every Gucci outfit known to mankind—is iconic and show-stopping. So, when I had the opportunity to sit down with her hairstylist, Mark Townsend, I jumped out of my office chair and into his salon one in approximately 2.5 seconds.

Not only did he style my hair incredibly, he gave me life-changing intel gathered from none other than Dakota herself. To make her locks look as full and have as much volume as possible, she uses a Kevin Murphy dry shampoo. According to Townsend, this hero product “makes hair look thicker and fuller, and is a great solution for any hair loss.”

Kevin Murphy Fresh Hair Dry Cleaning Spray

To get an effortlessly cool and full-looking hairstyle on his celeb clients (including the Olsen twins and Gal Gadot), Townsend uses a trick from Johnson’s book and applies the spray to the back of the scalp along the root. When you section off and divide the hair into layers and spread the product throughout this way, you’ll be able to achieve a noticeable lift that even a Bump-It (tbt) couldn’t achieve.

“She sprays at the crown of her head and roughs up this area to get a natural lift,” Townsend said, adding that the lightweight texturizing spray also has an incredible ability to “prevent waves from falling into each other” once hair is styled.