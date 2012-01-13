Dakota Fanning With Pink Hair; Lady Gaga Uses Dragon Blood

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Apparently Dakota Fanning didn’t get the memo that pink hair was so last year. [Us]

But in other celebrity hair dye news, looks like Katy Perry ditched her grown up locks for a blue hue. [Us]

Lady Gaga has always had over-the-top beauty regimes, but the latest one is called “Dragon’s Blood.” Where can we get some? [Daily Mail]

And Finally, CoverGirl and Polyvore are teaming up to sponser a live, online fashion show duringFashion Week featuring some fave style bloggers. [Racked]

Nars is coming out with a tinted moisturizer. Oh happy day! [WWD]