Dakota Fanning Sizzles in Red on “Glamour’s” March Cover

Dakota Fanning isn’t one to shy away from trying new things when it comes to beauty or fashion, recently switching her hair up from a light brunette back to blonde. This month, the 19-year-old actress fronts the cover of “Glamour” with curly blonde ringlets, glossy cherry red lips and lush lashes. If you’re a fan of pairing a red lip with a red outfit like we are, you’ll love this girly look. Fanning added a soft touch of blush to her cheekbones and heavily lined the outside of her waterline with black liner, along with the top lash line. Her blue eyes were opened up even wider with a touch of highlighter in the inner corners. To match Fanning’s lip color, try Revlon’s Colorstay Ultimate Liquid Lip Color in Top Tomato and then complete the look with a clear gloss.

To mimic her tight ringlets, use a smaller curling iron than you usually would (a 1 inch or 1/2 inch depending on your hair thickness) and let your curls cool all the way before spraying product in them. Once cooled, only run your fingers through just a touch as you spritz with hairspray (we love L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray). Be careful not to brush out too much, and if you do simply re-curl.