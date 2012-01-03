Dakota Fanning is a Red-Hot Sex Siren in Elle UK

Dakota Fanning is apparently trying to one up her lil sis Elle, and I must admit we may just have a healthy competition going. On February’s Elle UK cover, shot by David Slijper, Dakota dons vivid red lips with glossy red nails to match. Her vibrant blue eyes and blonde hair provide a striking contrast, cascading across her face in soft waves.

The shoot, styled by Anne-Marie Curtis, showcases Dakota in ladylike pieces such as Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton. We’re obsessed with her hair, makeup and porcelain skin, but do you think the outfits are a bit too dressed up for the 17-year-old?

[Fashion Gone Rogue]