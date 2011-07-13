Dakota Fanning Chops Hair: Opts to Start Her Ingenue Phase?

There comes a time in every young pretty girl actress’ career when she must decide to not let her beauty overwhelm her talent. She must take the proverbial and actual shears in hand and cut away at the golden locks of her youth and the artifice of beauty. OK, that might be overstating it a bit. Dakota Fanning cut all of her hair off in the grand tradition of Emma Watson, Mia Wasikowska, Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams.

Presumably, the cut was for her role as a cancer patient in the film Now Is Good, which is not to say that she won’t be on the cover of a magazine in a 60s inspired look being called the next Mia Farrow within the next three months. Just saying.