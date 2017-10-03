Dakota and Elle Fanning Step Out in Stunning Makeup Looks During Paris Fashion Week

There’s no shortage of famous and fabulous sister duos. That illustrious list includes Dakota and Elle Fanning. At just 23 and 19 years old, respectively, their Hollywood resumes rivals actors twice their age and now, both are bona fide red carpet stars with high-fashion designers on speed dial.

So, it came as no surprise to see them side by side at Miu Miu’s Spring 2018 show. Before grabbing their front row seats, Dakota and Elle flaunted their unique looks in the Parisian streets, proving that when it comes to makeup, opposites definitely attract.

Elle, who fronted Miu Miu’s Spring 2017 campaign, channeled her inner siren in a power red lipstick, while her big sister commanded attention in a seriously stunning teal eyeliner.

We’re admittedly comfortable rocking black eyeliner, but if Dakota can make this frosted shade work, we’re willing to try something new, too! Contrasting makeup looks aside, we also couldn’t help but notice both ladies opted for the same hairstyle: tousled, bedhead waves.

And if that weren’t enough to leave you with a case of FOMO, please get into Dakota’s demure royal blue frock and Elle’s sexy, polka-dot jumpsuit. Anyone else wish they could trade places with the Fannings for Paris Fashion Week?