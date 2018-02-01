Daisy Ridley Dyed Her Hair Golden Blonde, and We’re Still Not Over It

Daisy Ridley crossed over to the light side—and no, we don’t mean in “Star Wars” terms. The 25-year-old actress recently ditched her signature chestnut-brown hair for a head of radiant golden-blonde locks, and we’re still not over it.

“The Force Awakens” star debuted her lighter hair color on Tuesday when she attended Porter’s Incredible Women Talk with British anthropologist Jane Goodall in London, England. For the event, Ridley kept her look low-key with an all-black ensemble and her just-dyed blonde hair worn in a messy updo with loose tresses framing her face.

No word yet on whether Ridley’s freshly dyed blonde hair is for a role or whether she’s just feeling lighter this winter. Either way, it looks good on her, and we can’t wait to see her slay in it on the red carpet.