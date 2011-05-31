Daisy Eau So Fresh Is Now Travel Friendly, Win Your Own!

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau so Fresh has been a staple on my desk since I was introduced to the fragrance by spokesmodel Hannah Holman. The floral, fruity fragrance is light enough to wear for day, and the bottle is so pretty it brightens up any room. With notes of raspberry, wild rose, and warm plum the light pink juice captures that happy feeling of fresh summer air.

Now the eau de toilette is available in a purse spray to make your summer travels just a tad bit easier. The .68 oz spray is airplane friendly and comes in a small bottle with a daisy topper. Beginning June 2011 you can get the purse spray at all fine department stores for $45.

Or even better, for a chance to win 1 of 5 bottles of Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau so Fresh Purse Spray, leave a comment below telling us what your summer plans areWhether it’s a tropical vacation or a staycationlet us know in the comments section below!

You have from right now until Friday, June 3rd at 5pm EST to get in the game. Good luck!

*Winners must be 18 or older and a resident of the U.S. 5 winners could be randomly selected June 3rd at 6pm EST and will be notified by email June 4th.