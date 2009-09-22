DailyMakeover.com Takes Red Carpet Looks to Real Way With One-Click

Makeover Studio Gives You A Front Row Seat at the Emmys

Women Can Try-On the Most Popular Looks From the Red Carpet with Just One Click

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2009 – DailyMakeover.com, the Web’s leading online beauty resource, has introduced new looks from the Emmy Awards that women can try-on using the Makeover Studio, the most advanced virtual makeover technology in the industry.

With a few simple clicks women can experience all the glamour of the night by simply uploading their photo and applying hairstyles that celebrities such as Jennifer Love Hewitt wore on the Red Carpet. Makeover Studio currently has nine of the night’s hottest looks available to try-on and will continue to add more Red Capet beauty throughout the week. Looks include:

1. Jennifer Love Hewitt

2. Katrina Bowden

3. Alicia Witt

4. Rose Byrne

5. Kate Walsh

6. Leighton Meester

7. Debra Messing

8. Kaley Cuoco

9. Ginnifer Goodwin

“Nothing says Hollywood glamour like the Emmys,” said Rachel Hayes, editor-in-chief, DailyMakeover.com. “It’s the first award show of the season, and sets the tone for what we’ll see on the Red Carpet come January with the Oscars and the Golden Globes. Visitors to DailyMakeover.com can see how they look in amazing hairstyles to get inspired for their own personal look. They can also recreate similar makeup effects to see how they’d look in a smoky eye or dramatic lip. This season we saw very feminine and flowing long hairstyles, plenty of soft updos and lots of classic red lip looks.”

DailyMakeover.com’s 1-Click Looks are also showcasing fresh off the runway looks from Spring 2010 Fashion Week including Alexander Wang, Agent Provocateur and Lacoste. Women can try on some of the newest trends hot off the runway, including fishbone braids, voluminous curls, and blue eyeliner.

