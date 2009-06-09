DailyMakeover.com Expands its Online Beauty Community with Special “Summer of Color” Guide

Summer of Color provides expert planning and advice

for the hottest beauty trends of the season

New guide offers hundreds of summer-specific

hairstyles, makeup and accessories to virtually “try-on”

NEW YORK, June 10, 2009 – DailyMakeover.com, the web’s leading beauty information site and online beauty community that provides access to its virtual try-on technology to create customized makeovers, today announced the launch of its Summer of Color guide. The new guide within its beauty community is dedicated to highlighting the season’s hottest summer looks and accessories.

The Summer of Color guide enhances DailyMakeover.com’s online beauty community of more than four million women by providing summer specific information, such as how-to videos, beauty and fashion tips along with expert advice regarding this summer’s trends in hairstyles, hair color, make-up and accessories. Hundreds of summer celebrity hairstyles, from braids and twists to pretty ponytails as well as the addition of 300 new summer beauty products and100 accessories from 20 different product lines are featured within Makeover Studio for community members to try-on to create a customized summer look.

The addition of the Summer of Color guide marks the launch of DailyMakeover.com’s new Beauty & the Street blog. DailyMakeover.com’s team of experts and the Beauty Bloggerati, an elite group of beauty and fashion bloggers from across the country will scout out the best summer looks from across the country and share them with the online community via the Beauty Street blog. Throughout the season, the Summer of Color guide will feature videos of real makeovers, including the summer-inspired transformations of four DailyMakeover.com staffers. The special Summer of Color guide will also highlight the best of summer beauty with articles on everything from the most Tweeted about trends on Twitter to the new must-have Minx manicure.

“At DailyMakeover.com we are always seeking new information to share with our community regarding new beauty and fashion trends. With the addition of the new celebrity summer looks and accessories as well as working with the Beauty Bloggerati to showcase this summer’s hottest looks from everyday women throughout the country, this guide is truly a great resource that is both fun and interactive,” said Rachel Hayes, editorial director, Daily Makeover.

About Daily Makeover

Daily Makeover is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. Its virtual makeover technology enables users to access it content library of more than 8,000 hairstyles and 7,000 cosmetics and accessories to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed, emailed or shared via popular social networks.

The try-on technology is used by Daily Makeover‘s own online beauty community DailyMakeover.com, the web’s leading beauty information site with more than four million community members. DailyMakeover.com offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Daily Makeover offers an enterprise version of its virtual reality try-on technology and vast customizable content library as well; 60 beauty and lifestyle sites and major brands around the world currently license it. The company is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.