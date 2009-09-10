DailyMakeover.com Brings Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Online With Trends & Runway Looks Women Can Try-on

Women can experience New York Fashion Week first-hand by trying-on new looks through Makeover Studio

New Online Beauty Report dedicated to Fashion Week beauty and fashion trends

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2009 – DailyMakeover.com, the Web’s leading online beauty resource, will bring its online community the latest fashion trends and beauty news featured at the Mercedes Benz New York Spring 2010 Fashion Week. The online beauty community will host a Fashion Week Beauty Report complete with featured runway looks women can try-on via the newly launched Makeover Studio, the most advanced virtual makeover technology in the industry. The Fashion Week Beauty Report will be complete with trend recaps, runway updates and backstage interviews, and on-scene videos that the DailyMakeover.com editors will conduct with Fashion Week makeup artists, hairstylists, manicurists and designers.

The DailyMakeover.com editorial team, headed by beauty industry veteran, and Daily Makeover’s Editor-in-Chief, Rachel Hayes, will attend more than 80 shows to uncover the hottest trends in hairstyles, makeup, manicures and accessories being debuted at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. Using Makeover Studio women will be able to try-on many of the most popular runway looks by simply uploading their photo. Women can virtually step into Gisele’s shoes – or at least her hairstyle — to see how they look in the emerging styles and colors from Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

“Visitors to DailyMakeover.com will be able to be a part of all the glamour experienced at Fashion Week. Women will have access to backstage interviews with the industry’s leading trend setters and see the latest looks that walk down the runway each day,” says Hayes. “DailyMakeover.com has a behind-the-scenes seat at some of the hottest shows at Fashion Week, allowing us to deliver an authentic opportunity for women to take part in the excitement instantaneously. Many of the next season’s most popular beauty trends are born in the tents and giving our readers the opportunity to see themselves wearing those trends in the Makeover Studio is a very unique and engaging experience.”

About Daily Makeover

