Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Get Angela Chase’s Look, Behind Chloe’s Scent & More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Angela Chase was every girl’s icon growing up – so dissecting her beauty look (dark polish and a hair straightener) is obviously genius. [Who What Wear]

2. Here’s an in-depth look at the inspiration behind Chloe Fragrances. [WWD]

3. Valentino is coming out with a new body scrub next month, and we already know we need it. [Elle]

4. Olivia Wilde looked insanely good at the Butter premiere. Do you think you could pull of this hairstyle? [Glamour]

5. Always wanted to know how to get a chevron manicure? Well, now you know. [Birchbox Blog]

6. Textured nails are a buzzing trend, and Vogue Japan featured them in their latest beauty issue, going as far as decking out a manicure with ostrich feathers. [Fashion Copious]

7. Paul Mitchell launches a new curl defining line (which apparently accounts for 55 percent of the population). About time then! [WWD]

8. Get Olivia Thirlby’s punky blue eye makeup (because everyone needs to learn how to get the blue shadow trend, ASAP). [Teen Vogue]

9. Some people take grooming their pups to extremes, so puppy manicures? Not really a surprise. [Fashion Etc.]

10. Azealia Banks dyed her hair green (and then twisted two horns out of hair for accessories). [@AzealiaBanks]

[Image via WhoWhatWear]