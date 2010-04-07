Daily Mirror Challenge – Win Spring Loot From Beauty Brand Physician’s Formula!

If you missed out on our last Daily Mirror Challenge in which three of our members each took home their very own Tory Burch handbag, no worries– we’re giving you a second chance to get in on the action. This time, we’ll be offering up complimentary goods from beauty brand Physician’s Formula to the top three most fashion-forward members. Winners will recieve a package packed with the company’s entire spring collection– including pressed bronzer with SPF 50, eye enhancing shimmer strips, and their Illuminating Powder Duo, just to name a few.

Participating is simple. Click here to post your best Daily Mirror picture on StyleCaster, and track your style points as other members view or love your look. On April 20, we’ll check out who gained the most points and deliver the goods. Good luck, and get uploading!

