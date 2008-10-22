Daily Makeover Makes Beauty A New Adventure Every Day: Refresh, Reinvent and Repeat!

Daily Makeover, the premier online beauty resource for countless hair, makeup and accessory options, is breaking the mold in virtual makeovers with its revolutionary beauty content and online tools designed to inspire women everywhere to “refresh, reinvent and repeat” their personal style daily.

Focused on the Virtual Makeover Tool, an innovative ‘try-on’ technology that allows women to view representations of themselves in a wide variety of hairstyles, cosmetics and accessories, Daily Makeover reaches over 4 million monthly users and continues to grow their numbers each day. As the leading online beauty, trend and makeover authority, Daily Makeover allows its users to never be stuck in a beauty rut again.

With a simple “click” users can refresh their look, reinvent their style, and repeat the process as many times as they like per week, per day, per hour! Visitors can browse through any beauty genre from seasonal styles to celebrity red carpet, award shows and runway looks or thousands of the hottest hairstyles, cosmetics and accessories that Daily Makeover exclusively offers. Daily Makeover’s unparalleled catalog of styles and images to literally “try on” utilizes state-of-the-art technology that ensures interactions are easy and seamless…meaning that sampling bangs one day, or being a red head the next, is totally attainable and entertaining all at once.

Daily Makeover also features constantly updated content, trend info, advice, product recommendations and unbiased reviews from a team of beauty, hair and fashion experts that includes Beauty Editor, Rachel Hayes and celebrity stylist guest bloggers. According to CEO Jeannette McClennan, “our technology, combined with our experts’ insights, gives users the opportunity to play and get serious about style. Our mission is to ensure that every time they visit Daily Makeover there’s something fun, something new and something they can use.”

Updated around-the-clock, the Daily Makeover team floods the website with original, inventive, compelling content such as:

One Minute Makeovers: readers learn how to update their look in 60 seconds flat.

Editors Picks: experts choose their top beauty picks.

Beauty Tips: pieces like “how to trim your own bangs” & “anti hat-hair tips.”

How to Video Vaults: beauty tips featured from different websites and resident bloggers.

Whether visitors want to occasionally experiment or feed a voracious passion for style…Daily Makeover meets their needs. Sign up for FREE or enlist in the All-Access membership (three months $14.95 or one year $29.95) that allows users the ability to try on thousands of styles, upload unlimited photos, save all looks created, organize favorites, print finished looks, share makeover creations and stay up-to-the-minute informed. Whether they’re prepping for a big night out or thinking of committing to a whole new look, Daily Makeover members can take a test drive before making their style move. Members can also get serious about their “beauty talk” and offer personal advice and comments on product reviews and makeovers.

Daily Makeover has been active in the field of computer vision and image processing engineering for the past ten years, and continues to improve an experience that is useful, fun and engaging. With cutting edge technology and the hottest celebrity trends, Daily Makeover is a refreshing and informative virtual experience.

