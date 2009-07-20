Daily Makeover Index: Most Popular Celebrities Reveals the Top Celebrities Women are Emulating

The new report by DailyMakeover.com found women are seeking to emulate hairstyles from Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway and Adrianne Bailon

NEW YORK, July 20, 2009 – DailyMakeover.com, the web’s leading beauty information site that provides access to its virtual try-on technology to create customized makeovers, has released the Daily Makeover Index: Most Popular Celebrities. More than four million women visit the DailyMakeover.com online beauty community each month to create and share virtual makeovers. The index provides insight into specific celebrities women are seeking to emulate through the hairstyles they select to try-on. DailyMakeover.com found the majority of women are seeking to mirror hairstyles from Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway and Adrianne Bailon.

“Celebrities make fashion statements every time they walk out the door. Sometimes women love them and other times they fall flat,” said Rachel Hayes, editorial director at DailyMakeover.com. “The celebrity hairstyles most tried-on this year show us that while it is always fun to try-on Angelina Jolie or Paris Hilton’s look, women are really looking for a style that is attainable and will work for them in their everyday life like the classic cut of Adrienne Palicki or the young, fun look of Brittany Snow.”

Daily Makeover Index: Most Popular Celebrities

January-March 2009 Index April-June 2009 Index 1. Adrianne Palicki 1,881 1. Brittany Snow 946 2. Adrienne Bailon 1,642 2. Jennifer Lopez 864 3. Paris Hilton 1,639 3. Ashley Tisdale 834 4. Alexis Bledel 1,630 4. AnnaLynne McCord 829 5. Angelina Jolie 1,564 5. Ashley Greene 784 6. Tara Reid 1,197 6. Anne Hathaway 741 7. Miley Cyrus 1,050 7. Amanda Seyfried 647 8. Janet Jackson 1,045 8. Miley Cyrus 646 9. Anne Hathaway 981 9. Adrienne Bailon 608 10. Alicia Keys 976 10. Anne Hathaway 593

Daily Makeover Index: Most Popular Celebrities provides insights into hairstyles from specific celebrities women are selecting to try-on. The numbers are the ratio of the “try-ons” of a particular celebrity relative to the average of all celebrities within the DailyMakeover.com Makeover Studio.

About Daily Makeover

Daily Makeover is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. Its virtual makeover technology enables users to access it content library of more than 8,000 hairstyles and 7,000 cosmetics and accessories to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed, emailed or shared via popular social networks.

The try-on technology is used by Daily Makeover‘s own online beauty community DailyMakeover.com, the web’s leading beauty information site with more than four million community members. DailyMakeover.com offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Daily Makeover offers an enterprise version of its virtual reality try-on technology and vast customizable content library as well; 60 beauty and lifestyle sites and major brands around the world currently license it. The company is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.