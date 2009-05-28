Daily Makeover Expands Virtual Try-on Technology to International Beauty Marketplace

The Expansion of Makeover Studio Diversifies Consumer Base and Provides Advertisers New Opportunities for Brand Building in France, Germany and Italy

NEW YORK, May 28, 2009 – Daily Makeover, the web’s leading beauty site that provides users access to its virtual try-on technology to create customized makeovers, today announced its expansion into the beauty communities of France, Germany and Italy. As part of this expansion, consumers in these markets will have access to Daily Makeover’s virtual makeover application, Makeover Studio, which is designed to help women discover and virtually ‘try-on’ cosmetics and style products.

Makeover Studio includes the industry’s most advanced virtual try-on technology and features thousands of hairstyles and cosmetics and accessories for women to create customized makeovers based on beauty trends popular in their geographic locations. Daily Makeover’s international expansion is designed to further its online beauty community and provide beauty brands and advertisers a new marketing and sales channel to engage with women online.

“With the move to these countries, a new audience of woman ages 18 to 49 can enjoy our celebrity style coverage and overall beauty try-on experience, which allows them to find the latest beauty styles and trends that suit them best,” said Jeannette McClennan, CEO and president, Daily Makeover. “We already have four million members in our beauty community at DailyMakeover.com and are looking to build a similarly loyal international following while adding a new channel for our advertisers to reach women overseas.”

The sites can be found at dailymakeover.fr, dailymakeover.de and dailymakeover.it.

About Daily Makeover

Daily Makeover is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. Its virtual makeover technology enables users to access it content library of more than 8,000 hairstyles and 7,000 cosmetics and accessories to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed, emailed or shared via popular social networks.

The try-on technology is used by Daily Makeover‘s own online beauty community DailyMakeover.com, the web’s leading beauty information site with more than four million community members. DailyMakeover.com offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Daily Makeover offers an enterprise version of its virtual reality try-on technology and vast customizable content library as well; 60 beauty and lifestyle sites and major brands around the world currently license it. The company is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.