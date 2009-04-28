Daily Makeover Expands its Online Beauty Community to Include Wedding and Bridal

Wedding and bridal community provides expert planning and beauty advice

Enables brides to use virtual try-on technology to select wedding hairstyles and bridal makeup to create the perfect look for their wedding day

New York, NY April 28, 2009 – Daily Makeover, the web’s leading beauty information site that provides users access to its to create customized makeovers, today announced the launch of a new wedding and bridal community to help brides-to-be plan their dream bridal look.

The addition of the wedding and bridal community enhances Daily Makeovers online community of more than 4 million women by providing access to its extensive beauty resource library with wedding specific tips, expert advice on the latest trends and hot topics from Daily Makeover’s wedding experts as well as advice from past brides. The Bridal Beauty Q&A blog will feature questions from brides and answered by celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists, etc.

Daily Makeover has also added 150 new celebrity inspired wedding hairstyles and more than 100 wedding accessories for brides to try-on using its virtual makeover tool. The virtual makeover tool allows brides the freedom to try-on different wedding hairstyles and cosmetic looks and match them with accessories such as earrings, necklaces, hair clips and tiaras so they can create the perfect look for their wedding day. Through the community, brides can compare looks, solicit feedback on what look they should wear on the big day, share opinions on product reviews as well as tell their unique and personal wedding stories.

“Finding the perfect wedding hairstyle, lipstick and matching accessories can be both time-consuming and costly for brides-to-be,” said Rachel Hayes, editorial director, Daily Makeover. “The launch of our bridal community extends the support we already provide more than 4 million women by helping them save time, money and heartache by finding the perfect hairstyle, color and overall look for their wedding day.”

About DailyMakeover.com

DailyMakeover.com, from Makeover Solutions, Inc., is the web’s leading beauty information site, providing virtual try-on technology and content needed for personalized makeovers. With more than 4 million unique visitors, Daily Makeover enables users to see themselves wearing numerous hairstyles, cosmetics and accessory options to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed or emailed. The site also offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, an online community including beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Makeover Solutions, Inc. licenses its turnkey try on tool and vast customizable content library to other publishers. It is currently licensed to 53 web sites in the USA and around the world. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Makeover Solutions

Makeover Solutions, Inc. is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. With a library of 7300 hairstyles and 6000 beauty products and accessories, Makeover Solutions has deep content that its partners can leverage to reach a unique set of audiences.

The try-on technology is used by Makeover Solutions’ own highly-popular beauty website, DailyMakeover.com, as well as several beauty and lifestyle sites and the sites of major brands. Makeover Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures.