Daily Makeover Enhances its Online Community with the Introduction of the Beauty Bloggerati

Daily Makeover Selects 13 of the Web’s Leading Beauty and Fashion Bloggers to Offer its Community Members Trends and Advice

New York, NY May 13, 2009 – Daily Makeover, the web’s leading beauty site that provides users access to its virtual try-on technology to create customized makeovers, today announced the addition of the Beauty Bloggerati. The Beauty Bloggerati is an elite group of beauty and fashion bloggers selected to join Daily Makeover’s team of experts to enhance its online community of four million women with a powerful combination of in-depth, beauty and fashion news for all women across all demographics.

The Beauty Bloggerati is an invitation only editorial initiative that brings together the leading beauty bloggers in the country in categories including: makeup, skincare, hairstyles, hair care, green beauty, weddings, travel beauty and mom beauty. The group of bloggers will serve as expert beauty beat reporters, enriching Daily Makeover’s in-depth beauty and fashion news with information from their area of expertise. This editorial initiative also creates a unique opportunity for advertisers to connect with millions of women, a highly desirable demographic.

“The Beauty Bloggerati will expand our beauty knowledge base, enrich the online dialogue and offer our community members the latest trends and advice from experts across the country,” said Jeannette McClennan, CEO, Daily Makeover. “This isn’t simply another beauty network. We’ve hand selected 13 beauty and fashion bloggers to join after conducting an extensive search, which included their content, traffic and online ratings from various outlets. Not only will the Daily Makeover Beauty Bloggerati enhance our members online experience, but it offers a channel for these experts to extend their exposure and stand-out in the blogosphere.”

The Beauty Bloggerati are on the pulse of beauty trends in their local areas as well as nationwide, reaching everyone from leading fashionistas to moms on the cutting edge. The addition of these trend-makers provides community members individual perspectives and opinions and expands on the beauty and fashion topics that are important to them personally and in their local community. Leading beauty bloggers selected for the Daily Makeover Beauty Bloggerati include:

DailyMakeover.com, from Makeover Solutions, Inc., is the web’s leading beauty information site, providing virtual try-on technology and content needed for personalized makeovers. With more than 4 million unique visitors, Daily Makeover enables users to see themselves wearing numerous hairstyles, cosmetics and accessory options to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed or emailed. The site also offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, an online community including beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Makeover Solutions, Inc. licenses its turnkey try on tool and vast customizable content library to other publishers. It is currently licensed to 53 web sites in the USA and around the world. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Makeover Solutions, Inc. is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. With a library of 7300 hairstyles and 6000 beauty products and accessories, Makeover Solutions has deep content that its partners can leverage to reach a unique set of audiences.

The try-on technology is used by Makeover Solutions’ own highly-popular beauty website, DailyMakeover.com, as well as several beauty and lifestyle sites and the sites of major brands. Makeover Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures.