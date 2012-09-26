Daily Inspiration: Why Wait Till Spring To Try This Transparent Blue Eye Makeup?

Aqua blues are shaping up to be a major eye makeup trend next season, but I just spotted this gorgeous spring runway look that will work just as well right now.

At yesterday’s Anthony Vaccarello show in Paris, makeup artist Tom Pecheux, the Estée Lauder Creative Makeup Director, created a “fluid, very liquid look, with an aqua, transparent feeling — like a reflection of water on the eyes.”

Not only does it sound pretty (especially when you imagine Pecheux speaking that description in his ultra-charming French accent), the makeup looks so stunning — but also subtle enough to wear for daytime. I’m already picturing the eye look paired with winter whites for a pretty ice queen effect. Are you seeing it, too?

To create the look, Tom used a selection of upcoming Estée Lauder shades. The breakdown: Lids were colored with Pure Color Stay-on Shadow Paint in Pink Zinc, a rosy tan shade. The silvery lower lash line was created with the Shadow Paint in Steel, while the upper line was a mixture of the same silver shade and Pure Color Eyeliner Kajal Intense Duo in Black/Blue. The new products won’t be available until January, but Pure Color Eye Shadow in Peacock Blue or Winking Periwinkle could make good stand-ins until then.

What do you think of this aqua eye? Will you try it out, or are you sticking to neutral eye makeup for now?