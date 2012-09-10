StyleCaster
Daily Inspiration: The Reinvented French Manicure

Wendy Rodewald
by
Colorful French manicures at Peter Som and Lauren Moffatt

Colorful French manicures at Peter Som (left) and Lauren Moffatt (right). Photos: Luca Cannonieri/GoRunway.com; Hannah Thompson, courtesy of OPI.

The old school nude and white French manicure may have fallen off fashion’s radar in recent years, but two-toned nails are still trending big time. Want proof? We’ve spotted three ultracool, French-inspired manis on the spring runways already, and this season isn’t even close to wrapping up.

Jenni Kayne ss13 nails

Two-toned nails at Jenni Kayne. Photo: courtesy of OPI

 

At Jenni Kayne, models wore a base of nude OPI Don’t Touch My Tutu with yellow Need Sunglasses? on the tips. Lauren Moffatt’s girls sported the same nude base shade with a diagonal stripe of OPI’s red-orange A Roll in the Hague–we love the slightly tweaked shape. And at Peter Som, Zoya Color Designer Rebecca Isa colorblocked nails with two custom-created shades: a pale mint called Neely and a “Creamsicle” orange called Sharon (the colors, along with the nude cream Jacqueline, are available as a set on Zoya’s website).

What are your favorite French manicure shades?

