Daily Inspiration: Smoky Eye And Slicked Back Hair

Yesterday, both Emma Roberts and model Karolina Kurkova stepped out in slicked back hair paired with a smoky eye. Normally, I would say this combo is too masculine (especially since they both wore suits), but one subtle trick both beauties used made it work. Their black liner was outlined with a light shimmer in the inner corner of the eye, adding a hint of femininity.

You can use a white liner, light shadow, or a pigment, such as Jesse Girl Cosmetics Eye Dust in Angelic ($4.99, Jessegirlcosmetics.com) that can be applied with your finger or a shadow brush.

What do you think of this masculine look?