Daily Inspiration: DIY This Headband

We spotted models wearing this crafty zipper headband at Erin Fetherston’s presentation for New York Fashion Week, which kicked off yesterday. Hair stylist Odile Gilbert for Kérastase added a “punk edge” to what she called a “Brigitte Bardot on holiday” look by wrapping actual zippers around models’ hair. She made a faux bang by tucking hair into the zipper—genius, no?—and created texture using three products: Mousse Volumactive, Double Force Hairspray and new Elixir Ultime Oléo-Complexe Rose Millénaire, an oil for fine hair.

To create your own zipper headband, start with a 24- to 30-inch length of zipper (you can remove one from an old piece of clothing or buy one at a fabric store). Unzip half of the zipper and wrap around your head, leaving the front section of your hair loose, and secure in the back with bobby pins. Twist the loose hair and tuck the piece in between the zipper’s teeth, pinning in place underneath the headband.

What do you think of this look? Would you try it?