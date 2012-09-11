Daily Inspiration: Bold Brows

It was all about the eyes at Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2013 runway show Monday. Francois Nars, founder and creative director of NARS Cosmetics, said of the look he created, “She’s a typical Marc girl. Very New York City, very chic, very interesting.”

While the skin and lips were bare, a lot of time went into creating those bold brows, with the help of NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner ($23, Narscosmetics.com). While I adore the fullness of the brows and the way they stand out, I would tone down the color for everyday wear to make them look more natural.

Has this look inspired you to throw out your Tweezers?