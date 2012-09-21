Daily Inspiration: Anne Hathaway’s Edgy Pixie And Metallic Shadow Combo

We didn’t love Anne Hathaway‘s pixie when we first saw it, but last night she styled it differently and, well…it kind of rocked. At the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala, the actress added edge to her short crop with a cool, piece-y texture.

To further amp up her look, Anne went with a green metallic smoky eye and dewy complexion. Her eyes were blended with a shimmer green and gold eye shadow (try Esteé Lauder Pure Color Gelée Powder EyeShadow in Cyber Green and Cyber Gold, $24, Esteelauder.com), natural-looking lashes, a thin coat of black liner, a neutral lip gloss and a natural complexion. For a similar glow, go with Benefit High Beam ($26, Sephora.com), a liquid highlighter that will give you that dewy finish.

Would you try an edgy hairstyle with a smoky eye, or is it just too much?