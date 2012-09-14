Daily Inspiration: 90s Mocha Berry Lipstick Returns

We’ve heard that dark berry and deep plum lipsticks are the hot colors of the season, but this week we spotted a not-so-new shade at the Toronto International Film Festival: mocha berry. Check it out on Jessica Chastain below.

When I saw this photo I was immediately brought back to the 90s when stars like Tiffany Theissen (then Tiffany Amber Theissen) and her Saved By The Bell costars made this brown/berry hybrid a 90s staple.

Interested in trying? Go for M.A.C.’s Cosmo ($15, Maccosmetics.com), a pink coco that is very similar. Are there any other 90s trends you hope to see make a return this fall?