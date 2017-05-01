This Woman Popped a Cystic Pimple With a Screwdriver

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
This is not a drill: This woman popped her cyst with a screwdriver. [Allure]
Selena Gomez finally addressed all the backlash about her show “13 Reasons Why.” [Us Weekly]
Shocking to nobody, Comme des Garçons just debuted a collection for the Met store ahead of today’s Gala. [Elle]
Here’s how to figure out if you’re underpaid. [Refinery29]
How the history of Muslim identity in the America has often been closely tied to black identity. [Racked]
Fyre Festival is being sued for $100 million. [The Cut]
Contemporary brand Vince isn’t doing so hot. [Fashionista]
How Instagram model Alexis Ren overcame her toxic relationship with food. [Teen Vogue]