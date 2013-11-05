Cynthia Rowley Is Launching Makeup With Birchbox

The list of fashion designers getting into the beauty business got a little bit longer today with the announcement of Cynthia Rowley launching a makeup collection with Birchbox. Though this isn’t the first time the designer has collaborated with the beauty discovery company (she’s guest-curated a box and designed custom nail strips for Birchbox in the past), this will be her first range of beauty products.

Available today for pre-order, Cynthia’s line of three beauty products (above) will be up for grabs through the online shop at Birchbox. With a liquid eyeliner ($18), an eyeshadow palette ($24) and a gilded canvas bag ($15), Cynthia says that she’s open to “growing her range into a cohesive collection” that would be more widely available over the next year or two. More items will be introduced, including a spring collection, in the monthly Birchbox subscription boxes. It sounds like this tiny foot in the door will lead to an entire beauty collection, which we’d love to see happen.

