Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Used these Anti-Aging Hair Products for All the Volume on the Red Carpet

Wednesday night was the NYC premiere of HBO’s “And Just Like That,” the Sex and the City reboot we’ve all been waiting for. The cast — old and new — brought their A-game to the red carpet. While we often hear most about Sarah Jessica Parker’s looks because she’s the most fashion-forward, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis slayed, as well. And we got the scoop on their red carpet hair and makeup looks.

It’s rare these days to see a cast of so many women over 50 years old on the red carpet. It shouldn’t be rare, but it is. That’s why it’s even more interesting to find out what products the women’s glam teams use on them. Because hair, makeup and skincare are different for women over 50 — even over 40, at times. Aging skin and hair just has different needs.

Here’s the lowdown. Hairstylist Rebekah Forecast has been working with Nixon for two decades. They met during the third season of Sex and the City. “I’ve been itching to get my hands back into Cynthia’s hair,” she said in a statement. Earlier in the week, she gave Nixon this graduated pixie haircut, which went perfectly with her orange Christopher John Roger‘s dress. For the premiere wanted the actor to look “chic and modern,” she said. “But we’re always referencing the past in some way, so there is a Twiggy, Mary Quant-ish element to this new cut.”

Because Nixon has fine hair, Forecast used the Better Not Younger Lift Me Up Hair Thickener ($34 at Ulta) to damp hair. She added the brand’s No Remorse Heat Protection & Taming Spray ($32 at Ulta) on her ends before blow-drying with a GHD dryer. “I blow the hair in an upward direction at first, for volume, then I shift to the direction that I want the hair to fall,” she said. Now, that’s a tip you can try at home.

Once dry, she used her GHD flat iron to give Nixon sleek strands and added the Better Not Younger Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum ($47 at Ulta) for extra shine. She finished with the brand’s Fresh Start Scalp Renewing Dry Shampoo ($29 at Sephora). “It fights natural oils and gives stability and hold to the look,” she said.

When Nixon’s hair was done, it was makeup artist Matin Maulawizada’s turn. He prepped her skin by giving her a relaxing facial massage using the Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool ($97.75 on Amazon — on sale!), with the brand’s Collagen Boosting Moisturizer ($61.20 at Amazon) and Eye Renewal Treatment ($66.30 on Amazon). “This gets the blood circulating and takes away extra puffiness,” he said in a statement. He finished her skin with the Pause Well-Aging Moisture Lock Ultra Hydrator ($65 at Pause Well-Aging) and used Code8 Beauty for her makeup. Gorgeous!

Hairstylist Anthony Campbell was responsible for Davis’ hair and he used Better Not Younger’s hair products, as well. He wanted to give her “clean, sleek, tucked-back waves” to complement her custom Jason Wu gown and we’d say, he nailed it. The brand’s Lift Me Up Hair Thickener ($34 at Ulta) helped. “I wanted it a bit more sleek on top and voluminous through the bottoms where the wave was, so I kept the top flat and used a round brush to give it more volume in the ends, rolling them off the brush to give them a little bend,” Campbell said.

For extra volume, he applied the Fresh Start Scalp Renewing Dry Shampoo ($29 at Sephora), then set the wave with a curling iron. “To get the wave, I run it through and then twist the iron away from the face,” he said. “And then I take the iron out and I twist it away from the face again and just flick the end with the iron to give it a little bend — not a ringlet or curl.” (Yes, you can totally DIY this for your next big event.) To tame frizz, he added a tiny bit of Hair Redemption Restorative Butter Masque ($35 at Ulta).

Genevieve Herr did Davis’ makeup, prepping her skin with Pause Well-Aging products and applying Lancôme makeup.

Equally as gorgeous! We can’t wait to see these ladies continue to kill it on the red carpet now that Sex and the City is back.