Cynthia Erivo Stuns With Silver Hair at the Golden Globes

Ever since she made the leap from Broadway to the big screen, British actress/singer/songwriter Cynthia Erivo has become a beauty and fashion icon. Not surprisingly, Erivo’s Golden Globes beauty look for 2020 doesn’t disappoint. The star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Harriet, as well as Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “Stand Up” from Harriet. If she wins an Oscar, (nominations usually come out mid-January) she’ll be on her way to being the youngest EGOT ever. And she sure as hell looks like it.

Erivo is wearing a custom Thom Browne gown complimented by a stunning silver pixie. The hairstyle was created by Coree Moreno, who posted a shot of his client looking glam on Instagram. “Crome cropped pixie, this 60s inspired men’s comb over was the only choice for tonight’s @goldenglobes,” he wrote. He says he used Dove’s Amplified Textures line to keep her “frosted coils” intact.

For her makeup, Erivo tapped Terrell Mullin for her bold lashes, glowy skin and pretty pink lip c/o Armani Beauty.

If she’s this glam for the Golden Globes, we can’t wait to see what she does for the Oscars.

