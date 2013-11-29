Cyber Monday Beauty Deals to Bookmark

The fact that Thanksgiving was an unofficial shopping day was much-discussed in the press due to the fact that this new “Grey Thursday” takes away from time meant to be spent with families. Just in case you were one of the types that doesn’t believe in running to the mall on Thursday (or Black Friday), that’s precisely why Cyber Monday was invited. Bringing great discounts to you at the touch of your fingertips (and generally when you’re in the comfort of your home – or office) Cyber Monday helps you get your holiday shopping done both quickly and comfortably.

Below, we bring you the best beauty discounts that will be offered that day – so read up on the savings so you know which sites to hit first!

butterLONDON: Customers will receiver 20% off site wide as well as 50% off “last-call” items with the code CYBER13. (Butterlondon.com)

Colorescience: Buy $75 and get $10 off, buy $100 and get $15, buy $150 and get $20 off when you enter the codes THANKS10, THANKS15 or THANKS20. (colorescience.com)

Dr. Hauschka: Free limited edition body wash kit with a $50 purchase on Cyber Monday. (Drhauschka.com)

First Aid Beauty: Get 30% off purchases on and free shipping on all orders at First Aid Beauty. (Firstaidbeauty.com)

Hydroxatone: Hydroxatone products will be 25% off on Ulta.com. Additionally, with any $50 qualifying purchase at Ulta.com, customers will receive a cross-branded Beauty Bag filled with deluxe size samples, including Hydroxatone Anti-Aging BB Cream (.5mL). (Ulta.com)

Moroccanoil: With the purchase of a Moroccanoil.com e-Gift card, you’ll receive full size Moroccanoil product. (Moroccanoil.com)

Perfekt Beauty: Purchase 1 skin perfection gel for $39.99 or 2 skin perfection gels for $60 (original price $48) plus get free shipping. (Perfektbeauty.com)

StriVection: Get 25% off a purchase of $200 or more on the site. Use promocode CMJINGLE25 to redeem. (Strivectin.com)

Vichy: Receive $15, $25, $35 off your purchase of $60, $90, $125 or more on Black Friday or 25% off your entire order on Cyber Monday at VichyUSA.com. Free shipping and a complimentary tote bag are also included. (VichyUSA.com)

Weleda: Get 25% off all products by using the code MONDAY on Cyber Monday. (usa.weleda.com)

Image via Rob Lewine